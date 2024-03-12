Westport Reschedules Q4 and 2023 Audited Financial Results Release to Post-Market on March 25 | 2024

Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 12 marzo 2024) VANCOUVER, BC,12,/PRNewswire/Fuel Systems Inc. (TSX: WPRT) (NASDAQ: WPRT) ("" or "The Company") announces that, in consideration of the Company's announcement today regarding the signing of an investment agreement to form a joint venture to accelerate the commercialization of its HPDI fuel system, the Company will reschedule theof itsfor the fourth quarter and fiscal year ending December 31,will now be issued on Monday,25,, after the close of. A conference call and webcast to discuss theand other corporate ...