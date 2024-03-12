Waller, James Gunn rassicura i fan sulla serie: "Ancora in fase di sviluppo" (Di martedì 12 marzo 2024) Annunciata oltre un anno fa, il regista ha confermato che la serie è Ancora in fase di sviluppo e farà parte del suo nuovo DC Universe Dopo l'annuncio arrivato oltre un anno fa insieme alle prime rivelazioni sul nuovo DC Universe, James Gunn è tornato a rassicurare i fan sulla miniserie Waller, dedicata al personaggio interpretato da Viola Davis e di cui non si sentiva più parlare da un po' di tempo. Secondo Gunn, che in questo momento è impegnato nelle riprese di Superman, anche se si sono verificati dei ritardi, Waller è Ancora in lavorazione. Su Instagram, il regista ha confermato l'aggiornamento su Peacemaker e ha fatto sapere ai fan che Waller è ...Leggi tutta la notizia su movieplayer
