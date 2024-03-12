Waller | James Gunn rassicura i fan sulla serie | Ancora in fase di sviluppo

James Gunn confirms Peacemaker Season Two: James Gunn confirms that John Cena and Peacemaker will be back for Season Two. He also has some rather exciting news about spin-off series, ...scifinow.co.uk

Watford Sunday League: WD Bushey and SOCA into Herts cup semis: League sides WD Bushey and SOCA have reached the semi-finals of the Herts Senior Cup and Herts Intermediate Cup respectively.watfordobserver.co.uk

James Gunn confirms Peacemaker Season 2 shooting timeline; Reveals season one will not be canon: James Gunn confirms Peacemaker Season 2 shooting timeline; Reveals season one will not be canon ...msn