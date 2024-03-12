Venus Aerospace ha acceso il suo motore a detonazione rotante RDRE Ecco il video

Video: Hypersonic rotating detonation engine in sustained test burn: A revolutionary alternative to conventional rockets that uses controlled explosions has completed its first long-duration engine test as part of Venus Aerospace's partnership with DARPA to develop a ...newatlas

Venus Aerospace ROTATING DETONATION ROCKET ENGINE ACHIEVES LONG-DURATION RUN: Venus Aerospace, a company focused on making hypersonic flight a reality for commercial and defense purposes, has achieved the first long-duration engine test of their Rotating Detonation Rocket ...finance.yahoo

‘Ring of Fire’ Rocket Engines Put a New Spin on Spaceflight: Rotating Detonation Engines (RDEs), like the one shown here during a test at NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center, burn fuel more efficiently than standard engines to allow rockets to fly farther, ...scientificamerican