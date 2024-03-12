This is Spinal Tap 2 | riprese al via per il sequel del mockumentary cult

Apple's Vision Pro successfully helps nurse assist in Spinal surgery – and there's more mixed-reality medical work on the way: In a fascinating adoption of technology, a surgical team in the UK recently used Apple’s Vision Pro to help with a medical procedure. It wasn’t a surgeon who donned the headset, but Suvi Verho, the ...msn

Return Of Poliomyelitis: The resurgence in Nigeria of Poliomyelitis, a severe infectious viral disease, usually affecting children or young adults, that inflames the brainstem and ...leadership.ng

Filming of 'This Is Spinal Tap' sequel underway, original cast to return: England's loudest and most punctual fictional band are returning for one last hurrah.msn