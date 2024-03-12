This is Spinal Tap 2, riprese al via per il sequel del mockumentary cult (Di martedì 12 marzo 2024)
Sono iniziate a New Orleans le riprese di This is Spinal Tap 2, sequel del mockumentarycult del 1984, con Rob Reiner alla regia e Christopher Guest, Michael McKean e Harry Shearer che riprenderanno i loro iconici ruoli all’interno della leggendaria band heavy metal. Reiner rivestirà anche il ruolo del documentarista Martin “Marty” DiBergi.
La produzione ha anche annunciato i cameo nel film, con l’aggiunta di Questlove e Trisha Yearwood alla già stellare lineup che include Elton John, Paul McCartney e Garth Brooks. Reiner ha rivelato che John, McCartney e Brooks sarebbero apparsi in un podcast lo scorso novembre.
Una scena di This is Spinal Tap. Credits: Embassy Pictures“In una recente intervista, ho parlato con Marty DiBergi che ha accettato ...Leggi tutta la notizia su cinemaserietv
