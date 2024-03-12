Spaceman su Netflix e quei significati nascosti…

'Damsel' Experiences No Distress -- Netflix Weekly Rankings for March 4-10: Starring 'Stranger Things'' Millie Bobby Brown, the fantasy action-adventure drama had Netflix's second biggest film performance of the year ...yahoo

This is the only Netflix original movie that matters right now: Likewise, Netflix was almost completely shut out of this year’s Oscars ceremony, winning just a single award. Notwithstanding the negative reviews from critics, meanwhile, it could be argued that ...bgr

‘Damsel' Takes Over Netflix With Impressive Debut While ‘The Gentlemen' Is No. 1 In TV: Millie Bobby Brown is once again reigning over Netflix with her latest project. Her new film Damsel recorded 35.3M views in just three days of availability, easily boosting it to the top of the ...msn