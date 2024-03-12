ScreenPoint Medical Deploys Transpara® Breast AI at Johns Hopkins to Improve Cancer Detection (Di martedì 12 marzo 2024) Transpara implemented for clinical use by key thought leaders in radiology and Breast imaging. BALTIMORE, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/
ScreenPoint Medical, announced today that its industry leading Transpara Breast AI is available to Improve Cancer Detection for Johns Hopkins Breast Cancer screening patients. Transpara assists radiologists with the reading of 2D and 3D mammography exams, providing a 'second pair' of eyes to help detect Cancers earlier and reduce recall rates. The Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center was one of the first to be recognized by the National Cancer Institute as a "Center of ...Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
ScreenPoint Medical, announced today that its industry leading Transpara Breast AI is available to Improve Cancer Detection for Johns Hopkins Breast Cancer screening patients. Transpara assists radiologists with the reading of 2D and 3D mammography exams, providing a 'second pair' of eyes to help detect Cancers earlier and reduce recall rates. The Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center was one of the first to be recognized by the National Cancer Institute as a "Center of ...Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
ScreenPoint Medical Deploys Transpara® Breast AI at Johns Hopkins to Improve Cancer Detection USA - English ...
ScreenPoint Medical Deploys Transpara® Breast AI at Johns Hopkins to Improve Cancer Detection: The ScreenPoint customer success team worked closely with both clinical and IT teams at Johns Hopkins to install Transpara Breast AI to support patient care at 7 locations. Transpara was chosen to ...adnkronos
Video di Tendenza
Video ScreenPoint MedicalVideo ScreenPoint Medical