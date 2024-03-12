ScreenPoint Medical Deploys Transpara® Breast AI at Johns Hopkins to Improve Cancer Detection

Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 12 marzo 2024) Transpara implemented for clinical use by key thought leaders in radiology andimaging. BALTIMORE, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/, announced today that its industry leading TransparaAI is available toforscreening patients. Transpara assists radiologists with the reading of 2D and 3D mammography exams, providing a 'second pair' of eyes to help detects earlier and reduce recall rates. TheKimmelCenter was one of the first to be recognized by the NationalInstitute as a "Center of ...