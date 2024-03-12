Rise of the Ronin | due video dedicati alla storia e all’esplorazione con il rampino

Rise the

Rise of the Ronin, due video dedicati alla storia e all’esplorazione con il rampino (Di martedì 12 marzo 2024) Sony Interactive Entertainment ha pubblicato due nuovi video di Rise of the Ronin, con il primo dedicato interamente alla storia del gioco ed il secondo all’esplorazione del mondo, sfruttando un comodo e versatile rampino per raggiungere torri alte ed edifici di questo tipo. Dopo che appena poche ore fa è scaduto l’embargo per le anteprime del nuovo titolo del Team Ninja, il colosso giapponese ha condiviso due nuovi video promozionali volti a mettere in evidenza quelli che sono le caratteristiche principali dell’opera, pronta a fare il suo debutto in esclusiva su PlayStation 5 dalla giornata del 22 Marzo 2024. Partendo dal video dedicato all’esplorazione del mondo aperto di Rise of the ...
