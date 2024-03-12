Rise of the Ronin | due video dedicati alla storia e all’esplorazione con il rampino

(Di martedì 12 marzo 2024) Sony Interactive Entertainment ha pubblicato due nuovidiof the, con il primo dedicato interamentedel gioco ed il secondodel mondo, sfruttando un comodo e versatileper raggiungere torri alte ed edifici di questo tipo. Dopo che appena poche ore fa è scaduto l’embargo per le anteprime del nuovo titolo del Team Ninja, il colosso giapponese ha condiviso due nuovipromozionali volti a mettere in evidenza quelli che sono le caratteristiche principali dell’opera, pronta a fare il suo debutto in esclusiva su PlayStation 5 dgiornata del 22 Marzo 2024. Partendo daldedicatodel mondo aperto diof the ...

Dopo i nuovi dettagli sul sistema di combattimento di Rise of the Ronin , quest’oggi vogliamo condividere con voi la lista completa e in italiano dei Trofei PS5, svelati in Anteprima da ... (gamerbrain)

Da qualche giorno, ormai, abbiamo messo le mani su Rise of the Ronin , la nuova esclusiva PS5 e in questa Anteprima andremo a raccontare le nostre prime impressioni sul gioco Rise of the Ronin , ... (tuttotek)

Abbiamo fra le mani l’ultima opera degli sviluppatori di Team Ninja, che reduci dall’avventura cinese di Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty tornano in Giappone sulle ali di Rise of the Ronin . In questo pezzo, ... (game-experience)

