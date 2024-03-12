Ready Player Two | Steven Spielberg conferma il suo coinvolgimento come produttore

Ready Player

Ready Player Two: Steven Spielberg conferma il suo coinvolgimento come produttore (Di martedì 12 marzo 2024) Steven Spielberg ha confermato che sarà coinvolto come produttore di Ready Player Two, il secondo film tratto dai romanzi di Ernest Cline. Steven Spielberg ha confermato il suo coinvolgimento nello sviluppo di Ready Player Two, il sequel del film tratto dal romanzo di Ernest Cline. Il regista, dopo essere stato impegnato dietro la macchina da presa nel 2018, sarà questa volta, almeno per ora, al lavoro solo come produttore. Il nuovo capitolo della storia Ready Player One ha avuto come protagonisti Tye Sheridan, Olivia Cooke, Ben Mendelsohn, Lena Waithe, T.J. Miller, Simon Pegg, e Mark ...
    Ernest Cline è uno dei fondatori della società Futureverse che, in collaborazione con Readyverse Studios e WarnerBros Discovery, lancerà la piattaforma interattiva Readyverse.

