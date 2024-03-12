Lady Jaguars Ready to continue Laurel County winning tradition at Sweet 16: Eddie Mahan is preparing his North Laurel Lady Jaguars to make a run for the school’s first-ever state championship.sentinel-echo

The pains of 2020 still linger for TJ Haws: The Cougars were poised and Ready for the NCAA Tournament, but that was before COVID-19 put an end to their plans.deseret

Ready Player Two: Steven Spielberg conferma il suo coinvolgimento come produttore: Steven Spielberg ha confermato che sarà coinvolto come produttore di Ready Player Two, il secondo film tratto dai romanzi di Ernest Cline.movieplayer