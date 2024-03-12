Race for Glory - Audi vs Lancia | la recensione | Riccardo Scamarcio e un film sul coraggio di cambiare

Race for

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a movieplayer©

Fonte : movieplayer
Race for Glory - Audi vs Lancia, la recensione: Riccardo Scamarcio e un film sul coraggio di cambiare (Di martedì 12 marzo 2024) La recensione di Race for Glory - Audi vs Lancia: la storia vera (riadattata) del team manager Cesare Fiorio nel film diretto da Stefano Mordini, che riflette sul significato di vittoria e di sconfitta (a volte in modo un po' troppo enfatizzato). Il racconto di una grande storia sportiva, ma anche il racconto di come i dettagli possano far la differenza cambiando il corso del destino. Che sia il destino di un uomo, o di un marchio leggendario. Una sfida ideologica, tra ossessione, intuizioni, velocità. Partendo da uno spunto, rimarcando quanto sia vero, ma anche inventato per esigenze narrative, Stefano Mordini porta al cinema una battaglia epica in Race for Glory - Audi vs Lancia. E lo diciamo subito, in apertura di ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su movieplayer

Notizie Correlate

  • Race for

    La conferenza di Race for GloryAudi vs Lancia alla presenza del regista Stefano Mordini assieme a Riccardo Scamarcio, Volker Bruch e Gianmaria Martini insieme al leggendario Cesare Fiorio: ... (spettacolo.eu)

  • Race for

    La sfida fra Lancia e Audi, Italia e Germania, nel mondiale rally del 1983. Una gara impari dal punto di vista tecnologico e di budget, raccontata in Race for Glory diretto da Stefano Mordini e ... (comingsoon)

  • Race for

    CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE LA DIRETTA LIVE DEL GP DI ARABIA SAUDITA DI F1 DALLE 18.00 LA GRIGLIA DI PARTENZA DELLA MotoGP 17.02 I piloti vanno a posizionarsi sulla griglia di ... (oasport)

Race for glory, recensione del film sul rally con Riccardo Scamarcio: vincere non è importante è l'unica cosa che conta

Race for Glory - Audi Vs Lancia: il trailer ufficiale: Race for Glory - Audi Vs Lancia: il trailer ufficiale... - Voto 10 - Cinema | Film, attori, registi, recensioni, festival. Foto, video, trailer, anteprime, interviste esclusive.voto10

Prop. 1 opponents say it’s ‘likely to pass’ in close Race. Why Gavin Newsom is counting on it: Although the governor sold CARE Court as a measure to address homelessness, it did not include provisions for additional housing and treatment beds. CARE Court opponents raised this issue in 2022, to ...news.yahoo

Romania's president announces his bid to become the NATO military alliance's next leader: Romania’s president says he will enter the Race to become the next leader of the 32-nation NATO military alliance, emphasizing his country’s proximity to Ukraine and the threat from Russia ...abcnews.go

Video di Tendenza

Video Race for
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.