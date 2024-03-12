Race for Glory – Audi vs Lancia | conferenza con Riccardo Scamarcio | Stefano Mordini e il cast

Race for

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a spettacolo.eu©

Fonte : spettacolo.eu
Race for Glory – Audi vs Lancia, conferenza con Riccardo Scamarcio, Stefano Mordini e il cast (Di martedì 12 marzo 2024) La conferenza di Race for GloryAudi vs Lancia alla presenza del regista Stefano Mordini assieme a Riccardo Scamarcio, Volker Bruch e Gianmaria Martini insieme al leggendario Cesare Fiorio: “Raccontiamo il rally come metafora di vita e di sport” Veniva dagli eventi violentissimi raccontati ne La scuola cattolica Stefano Mordini quando ha deciso, convinto da Riccardo Scamarcio, di imbarcarsi nell’avventura di Race for GloryAudi vs Lancia. Una storia, questa, che affonda le proprie radici nell’Italia dei primi anni ’80 quando, nel mondo del rally, la rivalità tra l’italianissima ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su spettacolo.eu

Notizie Correlate

  • Race for

    La sfida fra Lancia e Audi, Italia e Germania, nel mondiale rally del 1983. Una gara impari dal punto di vista tecnologico e di budget, raccontata in Race for Glory diretto da Stefano Mordini e ... (comingsoon)

  • Race for

    CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE LA DIRETTA LIVE DEL GP DI ARABIA SAUDITA DI F1 DALLE 18.00 LA GRIGLIA DI PARTENZA DELLA MotoGP 17.02 I piloti vanno a posizionarsi sulla griglia di ... (oasport)

  • Race for

    The European Commission's unveiling of the European Defence Industry Programme (EDIP) marks a strategic shift towards collaborative arms procurement and bolstering European production in key ... (today)

Race for glory, recensione del film sul rally con Riccardo Scamarcio: vincere non è importante è l'unica cosa che conta

Race for Glory - Audi vs Lancia, la recensione: Riccardo Scamarcio e un film sul coraggio di cambiare: Race for Glory: Audi VS Lancia - Riccardo Scamarcio e Volker Bruch in una scena del film Tra l'altro, in Race for Glory, il protagonista è il rally.Uno sport che attraversa la natura, attraversa le ...movieplayer

Former Flossmoor police Chief Jerel Jones alleges racial discrimination in firing: Fired Flossmoor police Chief Jerel Jones alleges in a federal lawsuit his recent dismissal was caused by “Race-based discriminatory conduct” against him, the “first Black police chief” in village ...news.yahoo

PenFed Credit Union Announces Continued Partnership with Porsche Carrera Cup Series Driver Sabré Cook for the 2024 Season: PenFed Credit Union, the nation's second-largest federal credit union, announced today it will continue to support professional Race car driver Sabré Cook as a Gold Level Partner for the 2024 Porsche ...finance.yahoo

Video di Tendenza

Video Race for
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.