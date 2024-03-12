PRODUCTLIFE GROUP (PLG), the GLOBAL consulting provider of regulatory, scientific, vigilance, QUALITY, and DIGITAL transformation services for the life sciences industries, announces the acquisition of INTEGRITY, a leading UK-based life sciences consulting organization specializing in IT ...Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
Latest Acquisition Sees ProductLife Group Expand its Asia-Pacific Footprint
PRODUCTLIFE GROUP ACQUIRES INTEGRITY, EXTENDING ITS GLOBAL DIGITAL CAPABILITIES WITH IT QUALITY AND PROGRAM MANAGEMENT: PRODUCTLIFE GROUP is strengthening its capability to provide global Digital consulting services with the acquisition of the UK-based consultancy Integrity. With this alliance, PLG extends its capacity ...adnkronos
PRODUCTLIFE GROUP ACQUIRES HEALTH CARE SOLUTION (HCS), EXPANDING ITS REACH ACROSS MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA: PRODUCTLIFE GROUP (PLG), the specialised global provider of regulatory, scientific, vigilance, quality and digital transformation consulting services for the life sciences industries, today announced ...adnkronos