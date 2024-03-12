Open day sulla Sclerosi Multipla

Open day sulla Sclerosi. Multipla (Di martedì 12 marzo 2024) Informare e sensibilizzare pazienti, caregiver e popolazione sulla Sclerosi Multipla, in particolare, sui disturbi cognitivi correlati, quali difficoltà di concentrazione, scarsa memoria, rallentamento della capacità di elaborare informazioni, sensazione di annebbiamento mentale e sull’importanza della diagnosi precoce. Questo l’obiettivo dell’Open Day che si svolgerà domani presso la Ast di Ascoli. La Neurologia, diretta da Cristina Paci, ha aderito all’iniziativa e saranno accolti gratuitamente i pazienti dalle 9 alle 11 al presidio ospedaliero di San Benedetto (4° piano), dove il referente dell’ambulatorio Sclerosi Multipla, Giordano D’Andreamatteo con la collaborazione della neuropsicologaSara Tiberi, eseguiranno test di screening cognitivi e attività di informazione ...
