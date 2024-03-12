Notizie Correlate: Open day sulla Sclerosi Multipla
Un open day per sensibilizzare i cittadini sull’importanza dello screening del colon retto: mercoledì 13 marzo, dalle ore 14.30 alle ore 17.30, l’iniziativa si svolgerà in tre sedi della Asl Roma 3 ... (ilfaroonline)
Il boom di richieste di Passaporti ha messo ko la Questura di Ravenna. Ma ora si cerca di correre ai ripari e il primo segno tangibile del tentativo di venire incontro alle richieste dei cittadini ... (ilrestodelcarlino)
Catania (ITALPRESS) – Grande successo stamattina per l’Open Day contro l’endometriosi al Garibaldi-Nesima di Catania, organizzato dal Centro Regionale Endometriosi dell’ARNAS Garibaldi, dalla ... (ildenaro)
Open Day sulla Sclerosi Multipla, il Murri “presente”: info e tavola rotonda
