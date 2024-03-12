Oliver Bearman è talento puro | ma questa F1 non è per giovani | quando troverà spazio in una Ferrari che punta sul 40enne Hamilton?

(Di martedì 12 marzo 2024) La gara diha rappresentato uno dei pochi highlights del Gran Premio dell’Arabia Saudita, per il resto moscio e scontato, come troppo spesso ormai accade in Formula 1. La speranza è che la prestazione delsta non sia solo una grande illusione. Non sotto il profilo deldel 18enne di Chelmsford, indiscutibile fin dai tempi della F4 (è stato campione nella serie italiana e tedesca) e certificato dalla gara di Jeddah, quanto delle prospettive. Quale futuro può avere un giovane in un ambiente sempre più conservatore e arroccato sulle proprie posizioni, che impedisce l’allargamento dei partecipanti (leggi l’undicesima scuderia, voluta dalla FIA ma non da Liberty Media e dai team) e contestualmente appare ancorato ai soliti nomi? La filosofia sembra essere quella del rischio zero, con contratti ...

