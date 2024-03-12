Oliver Bearman è talento puro | ma questa F1 non è per giovani | quando troverà spazio in una Ferrari che punta sul 40enne Hamilton?

Notizie Correlate: Oliver Bearman è talento puro | ma questa F1 non è per ...
"Sicuro ha qualcosa, cosa lo vedremo con il tempo". Flavio Briatore è uno che se ne intende di piloti e su Oliver Bearman il giudizio è più che positivo. Chiamato a sorpresa per rimpiazzare il ... (liberoquotidiano)
Il 18enne britannico Oliver Bearman ha fatto un’ottima figura al Gran Premio dell’Arabia Saudita, finendo davanti a Lewis Hamilton per la Ferrari, e potrebbe essere destinato a un posto fisso sulla ... (sport.periodicodaily)
«Ollie preparati, nel Gran Premio d'Arabia la Ferrari la guidi tu». Potrebbe essere andato più o meno così il dialogo tra Fred Vasseur e Oliver Bearman, con il team principal di Maranello che gli ... (gqitalia)
Bearman, il talento che la Ferrari perderà. Il futuro, gli scenari
