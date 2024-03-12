Mo | al Arabiya | ' Hamas ha accettato ' versione modificata' Usa per cessate il fuoco'

Gaza, "Hamas ha accettato accordo" con Israele: le news di Al Arabiya: Salpata da Cipro prima nave ong con aiuti. Pioggia di razzi Hezbollah sullo Stato Ebraico ...adnkronos

EU’s Borrell condemns Gaza aid crisis as ‘manmade disaster’ and ‘war arm’: EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell criticized the lack of aid entering Gaza as a “manmade” disaster on Tuesday, telling the UN Security Council that ...english.alarabiya

Hamas has agreed to modified US proposal for Gaza ceasefire: Source: Hamas representatives are expected to travel to the Egyptian capital of Cairo in the coming days to discuss the final details and the implementation of the deal, the source told Al Arabiya. “The ...english.alarabiya