Mo: al Arabiya, 'Hamas ha accettato 'versione modificata' Usa per cessate il fuoco' (Di martedì 12 marzo 2024) Gaza, 12 mar. (Adnkronos) - Un alto funzionario di Hamas ha detto che il gruppo ha accettato una versione modificata della proposta americana per un cessate il fuoco a Gaza. I rappresentanti di Hamas dovrebbero recarsi al Cairo nei prossimi giorni per discutere gli ultimi dettagli e l'attuazione dell'accordo, ha detto la fonte ad Al Arabiya. "La proposta internazionale includerà il rilascio dei detenuti, fra cui bambini, donne e anziani", ha aggiunto la fonte. L'accordo prevederà anche il graduale ritorno dei palestinesi sfollati da Gaza.
