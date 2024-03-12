Mo | al Arabiya | ' Hamas ha accettato ' versione modificata' Usa per cessate il fuoco'

Notizie Correlate
Gaza, 12 mar. (Adnkronos) – Un alto funzionario di Hamas ha detto che il gruppo ha accettato una versione modificata della proposta americana per un cessate il fuoco a Gaza. I rappresentanti di ... (calcioweb.eu)
05 gen 07:42 Hamas: "Israele sta scavando la propria fossa a Gaza" Khaled Mashal, alto funzionario di Hamas, ha avvertito che Israele sta scavando la propria fossa con la guerra contro il gruppo ... (tgcom24.mediaset)
Usa: "Israele ha più o meno accettato accordo sulla tregua"
Gaza, "Hamas ha accettato accordo" con Israele: le news di Al Arabiya: Salpata da Cipro prima nave ong con aiuti. Pioggia di razzi Hezbollah sullo Stato Ebraico ...adnkronos
EU’s Borrell condemns Gaza aid crisis as ‘manmade disaster’ and ‘war arm’: EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell criticized the lack of aid entering Gaza as a “manmade” disaster on Tuesday, telling the UN Security Council that ...english.alarabiya
Hamas has agreed to modified US proposal for Gaza ceasefire: Source: Hamas representatives are expected to travel to the Egyptian capital of Cairo in the coming days to discuss the final details and the implementation of the deal, the source told Al Arabiya. “The ...english.alarabiya