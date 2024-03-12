Mcc con Sace per finanziare la transizione green delle Pmi

Mcc con Sace per finanziare la transizione green delle Pmi (Di martedì 12 marzo 2024) finanziare gli investimenti delle Pmi per la transizione green. Questo l'obiettivo della convenzione siglata dal gruppo Mediocredito Centrale e Sace. Con la copertura della garanzia di Sace, BdM Banca, Cassa di Risparmio di Orvieto e la capogruppo Mediocredito Centrale potranno erogare finanziamenti fino a 50 milioni per singolo progetto della durata compresa tra 2 e 20 anni ed eventuale preammortamento fino a 3 anni per favorire la doppia transizione, verde e digitale, e più in generale la crescita delle imprese e lo sviluppo dei territori italiani. "Attraverso queste misure, il gruppo Mediocredito Centrale potrà sostenere insieme a Sace lo sviluppo di progetti nell'ambito green, l'innovazione tecnologica, i processi ...
