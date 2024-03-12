MAMMOTION Wins iF DESIGN AWARD for LUBA 2 AWD and YUKA Robot Mowers (Di martedì 12 marzo 2024) The AWARD-Winning Robotic Mower lineup to be showcased at National Hardware Show in Las Vegas HONG KONG, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/
MAMMOTION, a leading provider of innovative outdoor Robot solutions, is proud to announce that its flagship products, the LUBA 2 AWD Robot Mower and the YUKA Lawn Sweeping Robot Mower, have received the prestigious iF DESIGN AWARD 2024. The iF DESIGN AWARD recognition highlights MAMMOTION's commitment to DESIGN excellence, innovation, and enhancing the user experience in lawn care. LUBA 2 AWD Series stands out with its cutting-edge 3D vision boundary wire-free navigation and all-wheel drive system, ...Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
MAMMOTION, a leading provider of innovative outdoor Robot solutions, is proud to announce that its flagship products, the LUBA 2 AWD Robot Mower and the YUKA Lawn Sweeping Robot Mower, have received the prestigious iF DESIGN AWARD 2024. The iF DESIGN AWARD recognition highlights MAMMOTION's commitment to DESIGN excellence, innovation, and enhancing the user experience in lawn care. LUBA 2 AWD Series stands out with its cutting-edge 3D vision boundary wire-free navigation and all-wheel drive system, ...Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
MAMMOTION Wins iF DESIGN AWARD for LUBA 2 AWD and YUKA Robot Mowers - PR Newswire APAC
MAMMOTION Tech: MAMMOTION Wins iF DESIGN AWARD for LUBA 2 AWD and YUKA Robot Mowers: The Award-Winning Robotic Mower lineup to be showcased at National Hardware Show in Las Vegas HONG KONG, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MAMMOTION, a leading provider of innovative outdoor ...finanznachrichten.de
MAMMOTION Wins iF DESIGN AWARD for LUBA 2 AWD and YUKA Robot Mowers: MAMMOTION, a leading provider of innovative outdoor robot solutions, is proud to announce that its flagship products, the LUBA 2 AWD Robo ...adnkronos
Video di Tendenza
Video MAMMOTION WinsVideo MAMMOTION Wins