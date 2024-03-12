LIVE – Sinner-Shelton | ottavi Masters 1000 Indian Wells 2024 | RISULTATO in DIRETTA

LIVE – Sinner-Shelton, ottavi Masters 1000 Indian Wells 2024: RISULTATO in DIRETTA (Di martedì 12 marzo 2024) Il LIVE e la DIRETTA testuale di Sinner-Shelton, incontro valevole per gli ottavi di finale del Masters 1000 di Indian Wells 2024 (cemento outdoor). Promette spettacolo il match che vedrà protagonisti il numero uno d’Italia (e della Race) e il beniamino del pubblico di casa. In California, Sinner ha ottenuto due comode vittorie ai danni di Kokkinakis e Struff, mentre Struff ha lasciato un set per strada sia contro Mensik che contro Cerundolo. Nonostante i precedenti siano in parità (1-1), l’azzurro partirà ampiamente favorito secondo i bookmakers. Sportface.it seguirà il match tra Sinner e Shelton, garantendo ai propri lettori aggiornamenti in tempo reale. I due ...
