Kung Fu Panda 4, inizialmente DreamWorks voleva un film ibrido tra live action e animazione (Di martedì 12 marzo 2024) Il quarto film del franchise avrebbe dovuto essere molto diverso da quanto è arrivato nelle sale Dopo aver battuto Dune - Parte Due al box-office americano, Kung Fu Panda 4 approderà anche nel sale italiane a fine mese, ma il quarto capitolo del franchise avrebbe potuto avere una forma completamente diversa. Secondo quanto rivelato da un utente di Reddit, che ha avuto modi di parlare con la co-regista del film, pare che nelle intenzioni iniziali della DreamWorks Kung Fu Panda 4 avrebbe dovuto essere un film ibrido tra live action e animazione. "All'inizio, Kung Fu Panda 4 era considerato un ibrido live ...
