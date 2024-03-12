I big 3 dei Suns fanno paura | con il terzetto al completo Phoenix è tra le grandi favorite

I big 3 dei Suns fanno paura, con il terzetto al completo Phoenix è tra le grandi favorite (Di martedì 12 marzo 2024) Nella notte è arrivato il successo dei Phoenix Suns sul campo dei Cleveland Cavaliers, grazie al risultato di 117-111. La franchigia dell’Arizona continua così la sua corsa alla qualificazione ai playoff, traguardo minimo della squadra, perché vuole realizzare l’obiettivo stagionale, ovvero la vittoria del titolo, il primo della storia per Phoenix. Questa notte, a portare al successo i Suns ci hanno pensato i big 3, ovvero Kevin Durant, Devin Booker e Bradley Beal. Il numero 35, campione con i Golden State Warriors nel 2017 e nel 2018, ha messo a segno ben 37 punti, con 8 rimbalzi e 6 assist. Booker si è messo in luce con una partita da 27 punti, 6 rimbalzi e 7 assist, mentre l’ex stella degli Washington Wizards, Bradley Beal, ha contribuito al successo con 24 punti. Tutti e tre le superstar hanno tirano con almeno il ...
NBA, Bradley Beal è pronto a tornare: i Big Three dei Phoenix Suns possono debuttare

