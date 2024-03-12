Hato Arsenal, Branthwaite Utd e altro (Di martedì 12 marzo 2024)
Fa notizia quanto riportato poco fa sul web:
Questo articolo è stato originariamente pubblicato sul Daily Briefing di Fabrizio Romano, un servizio in abbonamento. Se desideri ricevere via email le notizie esclusive di mercato di Fabrizio Romano prima della pubblicazione su catchoffside.comiscriviti al servizio qui: thedailybriefing.io
Il sentimento attorno al futuro dell’allenatore dell’Arsenal Mikel Arteta è molto chiaro nonostante i legami con l’incarico del Barcellona. Al momento ci sono voci, ma nessuna indicazione che Arteta stia pensando di lasciare l’Arsenal in estate.
Arteta è molto felice all’Arsenal, ma anche il Barcellona è consapevole della sua situazione. È apprezzato da tanti club nel mondo, ma non c’è nulla di concreto in termini di contatti in questa fase perché Arteta si trova molto bene ...Leggi tutta la notizia su justcalcio
Altre Notizie
Arsenal warned over ‘difficult’ transfer as target signs new contract to become worth ‘over €100m’: Arsenal have been told that Ajax defender Hato will likely cost ‘over €100m’ after penning a new contract in the Dutch capital, according to reports.football365
Why have public complaints about referees risen – and what are the motives for clubs: There is more scrutiny on referees than ever before.Their decisions have always been the subject of debate with officials the target of abuse, but typically those complaints would be confined to fans, ...theathletic
Hato agrees new five-year deal with Ajax: Jorrel Hato has reached an agreement with Ajax over a new five-year contract.The 18-year-old defender's existing contract is set to expire in the summer of 2025.However, the Netherlands international ...theathletic