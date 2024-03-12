Florence Consulting Group entra nel programma Fornitori Ufficiali Ducati

Florence Consulting

Florence Consulting Group entra nel programma Fornitori Ufficiali Ducati (Di martedì 12 marzo 2024) (Adnkronos) - Firenze, 12 Marzo 2024 – Florence Consulting Group, leader nella consulenza IT Enterprise e nella trasformazione digitale per le grandi aziende italiane ed europee, entra a far parte dei Fornitori Ufficiali Ducati, questo programma include un gruppo selezionato di aziende che collaborano a stretto contatto con la famosa casa motociclistica italiana per lo sviluppo dei propri modelli. La collaborazione, inaugurata nel 2019, segna un passo significativo nel percorso di innovazione e eccellenza tecnologica per entrambe le organizzazioni. Florence Consulting Group, con la sua esperienza e il suo impegno costante nella ricerca e nello sviluppo di soluzioni all'avanguardia, si ...
