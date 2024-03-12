DP World Launches Global Freight Forwarding Network

DP World has inaugurated the latest in a string of more than 100 Freight Forwarding offices across the World, marking a significant expansion aimed at supporting customers navigating the complexities of Global trade. In response to increasing disruptions to Global trade – from climate change, geopolitics and macroeconomic challenges – DP World has embarked on a bold initiative to bolster its commitment to its customers. The offices already employ 1,000 staff, adding to DP World's already 108,000-strong team and this is expected to grow significantly over the next 12 months, helping move more than 10% of Global trade every year. Fuelled by Global trade disruptions, businesses ...Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
