Crosetto:escalation, Aspides necessaria (Di martedì 12 marzo 2024) 14.00 La zona del Mar Rosso "è diventata pericolosa. Gli Houthi sono passati dagli attacchi ai mercantili alle navi militari.C'è una evoluzione degli attacchi. La missione Aspides è fondamentale".Così il ministro della Difesa Crosetto, dopo l'abbattimento di due droni Houthi da parte della nave italiana Duilio. Dal Canale di Suez passano merci "per 148mliardi di euro per quanto riguarda l'Italia, una percentuale rilevante del nostro Prodotto interno lordo",sottolinea Crosetto, che ringrazia i militari italiani impegnati nelle missioni.
Nave Duilio abbatte due droni nel mar Rosso. Il Ministero: "Agito per principio di autodifesa"

