NATO should not cross red line on Ukraine EU member: The world is already witnessing the results of war to the last Ukrainian Slovakias defense minister has warned Slovak Defense Minister ...bignewsnetwork

Italy says France, Poland dont represent NATO: Italy's Defense Minister, Guido Crosetto, has contested the authority of France and Poland to speak on behalf of all NATO members regarding the deplo ...menafn

France and Poland dont speak for NATO Italy: Any potential NATO troop deployment to Ukraine "means taking a step towards one-sided escalation that would block the path to diplomacy," the minister warned. According to Crosetto, Kiev's Western ...bignewsnetwork