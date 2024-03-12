Cell Impact has received an order worth SEK 18 million in the field of electrolysis

Cell Impact has signed an agreement concerning flow plates, tools, and fixtures to a value of just over SEK 18 million. The contract marks a significant step for Cell Impact into the electrolyzer market. The agreement, spanning 30 months, introduces a new market segment for Cell Impact as well as a new, European customer. The customer boasts a promising unique technology for manufacturing PEM electrolyzers. The project is set to begin in March 2024, with deliveries initially expected to continue until mid-2026. "One of the advantages of this customer's technical solution is that it allows us to supply flow plates from our existing production lines based on the Cell Impact Forming™ ...Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
