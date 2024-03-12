(Di martedì 12 marzo 2024) KARLSKOGA, Sweden, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/has signed an agreement concerning flow plates, tools, and fixtures to a value of just over SEK 18. The contract marks a significant step forinto the electrolyzer market. The agreement, spanning 30 months, introduces a new market segment foras well as a new, European customer. The customer boasts a promising unique technology for manufacturing PEM electrolyzers. The project is set to begin in March 2024, with deliveries initially expected to continue until mid-2026. "One of the advantages of this customer's technical solution is that it allows us to supply flow plates from our existing production lines based on theForming™ ...

Cell Impact has received an order worth SEK 18 million in the field of electrolysis: Cell Impact has signed an agreement concerning flow plates, tools, and fixtures to a value of just over SEK 18 million. The contract marks a significant step for Cell Impact into the electrolyzer ...adnkronos

Cell Impact AB: Cell Impact has received an order worth SEK 18 million in the field of electrolysis: Cell Impact has signed an agreement concerning flow plates, tools, and fixtures to a value of just over SEK 18 million. The contract marks a ...finanznachrichten.de

Scientists inch forward in efforts to resurrect an extinct giant: A bold plan to genetically engineer a version of the woolly mammoth, the tusked ice age giant that disappeared 4,000 years ago, is making some progress, according to the scientists involved.kcci