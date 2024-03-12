Call of Duty e Warhammer 40 000 | il crossover si presenta in un trailer

Call Duty

Call of Duty e Warhammer 40.000, il crossover si presenta in un trailer (Di martedì 12 marzo 2024) Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 e Warhammer 40.000 sono protagonisti del crossover della Stagione 2 Furiosa dello sparatutto. Un trailer mostra come i due franchise si fondono nella nuova collaborazione per il videogioco di Activision. Nel video possiamo ammirare le skin disponibili nei tre bundle previsti dal crossover. Le armature di Warhammer 40.000 diventano quelle degli operatori dello sparatutto, per una fusione di universi che farà piacere ai fan e che come al solito potrebbe soddisfare meno i puristi di Call of Duty. I tre bundle pensati per l’acquisto sono il Tracer Pack, il Sisters of Battle Pack e l’Astra Militarum Tracer Pack. Nel primo troviamo 13 oggetti tra skin, progetti arma, ciondoli, emblemi e biglietti da visita, il ...
