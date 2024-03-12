Bournemouth-Luton Town mercoledì 13 marzo 2024 ore 20 | 30 | formazioni | quote | pronostici

Fonte : infobetting
Bournemouth-Luton Town (mercoledì 13 marzo 2024 ore 20:30): formazioni, quote, pronostici (Di martedì 12 marzo 2024) Il Bournemouth ha 32 punti in classifica, 11 in più del Luton Town che è terzultimo. Con una vittoria gli ospiti, che vengono dal pareggio di Selhurst Park, appariglierebbero il Nottingham Forest e darebbero ancora più pepe alla volata finale per evitare di finire terzultimi che coinvolge anche Everton e Brentford per restare nelle immediate InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e pronostici
Leggi tutta la notizia su infobetting

Notizie Correlate: Bournemouth-Luton Town mercoledì 13 marzo 2024 ore 20 | 30 ...

  • Bournemouth Luton

    Bournemouth e Luton Town si incontrano mercoledì 13 marzo al Vitality Stadium in Premier League, dopo che la partita è stata abbandonata e riorganizzata in seguito al collasso di Tom Lockyer in ... (sport.periodicodaily)

  • Bournemouth Luton

    Il Boxing Day è andato in scena anche in questa stagione, rivelandosi all’attesa della situazione con gol e spettacolo nelle partite del pomeriggio. Nel lunch match il Newcastle è caduto sotto i ... (sportface)

  • Bournemouth Luton

    Premier League, la decisione di rigiocare completamente Bournemouth-Luton e non facendo partire il cronometro dal 59? La Premier League ha deciso che la sfida tra Bournemouth e Luton, sospesa al ... (calcionews24)

Bournemouth-Luton Town verrà rigiocata integralmente dopo il malore di Lockyer

Limited returned tickets available for Luton: A limited number of returned tickets are available for AFC Bournemouth’s fixture against Luton Town on Wednesday. The Cherries welcome Rob Edwards' side to Vitality Stadium for a 7.30pm kick-off, in a ...afcb.co.uk

Manchester United level on points with Liverpool in TV table; Newcastle have most defeats: Arsenal have been picked for the most televised Premier League games so far this season and have leapfrogged Man City atop the Sky Sports and TNT table.msn

Big Midweek: Arsenal v Porto, mindless McGinn, Luton, Manchester United manager targets past v present: There is league action of Champions, Europa, Conference and Premier variety to preview; Arsenal, John McGinn and a Man Utd manager target have work to do.football365

Video di Tendenza

Video Bournemouth Luton
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.