BOOX Note Air3: eNote Onyx per concentrazione e appunti (Di martedì 12 marzo 2024) Onyx International, leader nella produzione di dispositivi elettronici per la lettura di eBook, espande la gamma di tablet E Ink con il nuovo BOOX Note Air3, un taccuino in bianco e nero progettato per semplificare la presa di appunti senza distrazioni La serie Note Air3 offre due opzioni: Note Air3 e Note Air3 C, con schermi monocromatico o a colori. Disponibile su Amazon e nel negozio ufficiale BOOX, il Note Air3 presenta uno schermo E Ink Carta 1200 da 10,3? con 227PPI per un’esperienza di lettura nitida e senza affaticamento degli occhi. BOOX Note Air3: un tablet E Ink avanzato per la lettura e ...
