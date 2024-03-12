Biden e Trump si scontrano in Georgia

White House says Biden ‘absolutely did not apologize’ for calling Laken Riley’s alleged killer an ‘illegal’: Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email ...wfin

It's Primary Day: What to know before casting votes in multiple Georgia elections Tuesday: AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Georgia voters will head to the polls Tuesday, March 12 to cast their ballots in the presidential primary. Columbia and McDuffie county residents can vote in the runoff for the ...wfxg

Overnight News Digest on March 12: British defence intelligence said on March 10 that Kyiv “has almost certainly accelerated the construction of defensive positions on several areas of the front line.” Latest Defence Intelligence ...kyivpost