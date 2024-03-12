‘Becoming Karl Lagerfeld’ | l’attesa serie sul couturier in streaming dal 7 giugno

‘Becoming Karl

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a funweek©

Fonte : funweek
‘Becoming Karl Lagerfeld’: l’attesa serie sul couturier in streaming dal 7 giugno (Di martedì 12 marzo 2024) In occasione della conferenza stampa del Canneseries Festival, Disney+ ha annunciato nuovi dettagli circa l’attesissima serie drama Becoming Karl Lagerfeld (precedentemente intitolata Kaiser Karl). Prodotta da Gaumont e Jour Premier, debutterà con tutti gli episodi il 7 giugno 2024, in esclusiva su Disney+ a livello internazionale e su Hulu negli Stati Uniti. Key Art da Ufficio Stampa Al centro, la storia del celebre couturier interpretato da Daniel Brühl, che veste i panni di un trentottenne Lagerfeld, stilista di prêt-à-porter e sconosciuto al grande pubblico. La svolta avviene con l’incontro del sensuale Jacques de Bascher (Théodore Pellerin), dandy ambizioso e problematico. Da quel momento, il più misterioso degli stilisti osa sfidare il suo amico (e rivale) Yves Saint ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su funweek

Notizie Correlate

  • Becoming Karl

    La storia dell’uomo diventato leggenda della moda. Su Disney+ è in arrivo Becoming Karl Lagerfeld (precedentemente intitolata Kaiser Karl), la serie drama dedicata al fotografo e stilista scomparso ... (today)

  • Becoming Karl

    Brühl interpreterà il celebre stilista in questa miniserie in arrivo in streaming su Disney+ Disney+ ha diffuso in streaming il primo trailer di Becoming Karl Largefeld, nuova serie in cui Daniel ... (movieplayer)

Becoming Karl Lagerfeld, la serie tv svela chi era il leggendario couturier: data di uscita e trailer

Canneseries, lineup (tra Fallout, Becoming Karl Lagerfeld e Franklin con Michael Douglas): La pellicola è stata in concorso alla 66ª edizione del Festival di Cannes. Molto interessante alla prossima edizione di Canneseries è anche Becoming Karl Lagerfeld di Disney+, con Daniel Brühl nel ...tg24.sky

Karl Wallinger, Who Sang With World Party and the Waterboys, Dies at 66: As a songwriter and instrumentalist as well, he blended pop and folk influences into music that helped define college radio in the 1980s and ’90s.nytimes

'Chucky' is dying of old age in Season 3, Part 2 photos: "Chucky," a horror series based on the "Child's Play" movies, will return with new episodes on SyFy and USA Network.upi

Video di Tendenza

Video ‘Becoming Karl
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.