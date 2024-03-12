Austria | il Ct Rangnick esclude 3 calciatori per cori omofobi | NOMI

Austria, il Ct Rangnick esclude 3 calciatori per cori omofobi | NOMI (Di martedì 12 marzo 2024) Provvedimento da parte del Ct dell’Austria Ralf Rangnick dopo le ultime vicende da condannare. L’allenatore ha escluso tre calciatori dalla rosa delle prossime amichevoli perché avevano preso parte a cori omofobi dopo il derby di Vienna del mese scorso. I calciatore del Rapid Vienna in causa sono Marco Grüll, Guido Burgstaller e il portiere Niklas Hedl, tutti esclusi dalla rosa di Rangnick per le partite contro Slovacchia e Turchia. E’ quanto riporta Lapresse. I fatti I tre calciatori sono stati filmati mentre cantavano cori omofobi dopo la vittoria per 3-0 contro l’Austria Vienna lo scorso 25 febbraio. Il tecnico ha detto: “questo è qualcosa che non tollero in una squadra di cui sono allenatore, sia in un club che qui ...
