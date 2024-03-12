Austria | il Ct Rangnick esclude 3 calciatori per cori omofobi | NOMI

(Di martedì 12 marzo 2024) Provvedimento da parte del Ct dell’Ralfdopo le ultime vicende da condannare. L’allenatore ha escluso tredalla rosa delle prossime amichevoli perché avevano preso parte adopo il derby di Vienna del mese scorso. I calciatore del Rapid Vienna in causa sono Marco Grüll, Guido Burgstaller e il portiere Niklas Hedl, tutti esclusi dalla rosa diper le partite contro Slovacchia e Turchia. E’ quanto riporta Lapresse. I fatti I tresono stati filmati mentre cantavanodopo la vittoria per 3-0 contro l’Vienna lo scorso 25 febbraio. Il tecnico ha detto: “questo è qualcosa che non tollero in una squadra di cui sono allenatore, sia in un club che qui ...

