AEW | Miro e CJ Perry si sono lasciati

AEW's Miro And CJ Perry Are Getting Divorced: Neither Miro nor CJ Perry have filed for divorce as of this writing, but the separation took place in "winter 2023" after several years of what was described as an "on again, off again relationship".whatculture

AEW's Miro and CJ Perry split after seven years of marriage: AEW 's Miro and CJ Perry have separated after seven years of marriage. Speaking to TMZ Sports, Perry confirmed the split, saying: "Miro and I have made the difficult decision to separate after many ...ca.news.yahoo

CJ Perry & Miro Split – Details: CJ Perry and Miro have called it quits. TMZ is reporting that after 7+ years of marriage, the two AEW stars have ended things on good terms. It is said that they broke up in winter 2023 after years of ...ewrestlingnews