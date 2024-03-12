AEW | Miro e CJ Perry si sono lasciati

AEW: Miro e CJ Perry si sono lasciati (Di martedì 12 marzo 2024) È notizia dell’ultima ora quella della separazione sentimentale tra Miro, attualmente sotto contratto con la AEW, e sua moglie CJ Perry, conosciuta al grande pubblico come Lana. La coppia è stata per anni considerata una delle più belle nel panorama del Wrestling, avendo arricchito anche l’immaginario dei fan con aneddoti “piccanti” della loro avventura congiunta in WWE (se la macchina usata per l’ingresso a Wrestlemania prima del match con John Cena potesse parlare…). Eppure, dopo 7 lunghi anni di felice matrimonio, i due hanno deciso di dividersi, tra lo stupore di chi li supportava e la gioia di chi desiderava Lana.
