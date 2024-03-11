Yume Ramen | il ramen più buono a Verona

Yume Ramen: il ramen più buono a Verona (Di lunedì 11 marzo 2024) Yume ramen non è solo un locale, è un viaggio sensoriale alla scoperta della vera essenza del ramen giapponese. Tra l’altro il nome, “Yume”, che in giapponese significa “sogno”, racchiude la loro filosofia: creare un’atmosfera onirica in cui i clienti possano immergersi completamente, lasciandosi trasportare dai sapori e dai profumi della tradizione nipponica in un contesto zen. Quindi un indirizzo da non perdere! Yume ramen, una piccola izakaya moderna Il locale, apre le sue porte per la sua atmosfera rilassante e minimalista, con un ambiente caldo e accogliente, curato nei minimi dettagli per ricreare l’atmosfera tipica dei ramen bar giapponesi. Il legno, le luci soffuse e la musica di ...
Nel quadrilatero del gusto in centro storico apre un nuovo ramen-bar "da sogno"

Yume Ramen

