WWE | Sheamus ha disattivato il suo account su “X” | preludio a un ritorno o malumore?

Fonte : zonawrestling
WWE: Sheamus ha disattivato il suo account su “X”, preludio a un ritorno o malumore? (Di lunedì 11 marzo 2024) Sheamus è uno dei lottatori più importanti della WWE da ormai diversi anni e la sua mancanza si sta sentendo negli ultimi mesi da quando è finito ai box a causa di un infortunio alla spalla. Un’assenza prolungata e una situazione contrattuale tutta da definire, con il contratto dell’irlandese che viene dato in scadenza quest’anno anche se in casi di infortunio la WWE si avvale della possibilità di “congelare” l’accordo e di conseguenza estenerne la scadenza. Mistero sul motivo Un’uscita di scena, limitata ad X ovviamente, che ha stupito un po’ tutti. Spazio alle speculazioni visto che questo “addio” al social è arrivato inaspettatamente, nessun tweet controverso o diatriba alla base della disattivazione. C’è chi penserà a mal di pancia e problemi per il rinnovo di contratto e chi invece penserà ad una mossa fatta in previsione del ritorno ...
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.