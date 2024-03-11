WWE | Bruce Prichard ricorda Virgil e Ole Anderson

Fonte : zonawrestling
WWE: Bruce Prichard ricorda Virgil e Ole Anderson (Di lunedì 11 marzo 2024) Bruce Pritchard, noto nei suoi anni da manager come Brother Love, è oggi uno degli uomini più potenti in WWE, essendo produttore esecutivo di Raw e SmackDown e uomo di fiducia di Vince McMahon. Malgrado i suoi incarichi di grande responsabilità in WWE, Prichard continua a registrare settimanalmente il suo podcast “Something to Wrestler” dove ha recentemente reso omaggio a Virgil e Ole Anderson dopo la scomparsa delle due star. Su Virgil: “Soul Train Jones, come si chiamava prima di diventare Virgil, l’assistente di Ted DiBiase, aveva un fisico fenomenale. Era un bodybuilder naturale e se ne vantava. Credo che la gente si sia divertita molto grazie al suo personaggio, è un giorno triste. Sono cose che ti colpiscono quando capitano perché aveva qualche anno più di me… Inviamo ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestling
WWE Bruce

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a zonawrestling©

Notizie Correlate: WWE | Bruce Prichard ricorda Virgil e Ole Anderson

  • WWE Bruce

    La serie di infortuni in WWE ha colpito anche i ranghi dirigenziali della compagnia. Oltre CM Punk, infatti, anche Bruce Prichard starebbe fronteggiando dei problemi al tricipite. Con un post ... (zonawrestling)

  • WWE Bruce

    Come è naturale che sia, gli appassionati di wrestling di tutto il mondo hanno seguito con grande interesse le vicende di Vince McMahon, seppur non sia ormai il proprietario della WWE da ... (zonawrestling)

WWE: Bruce Prichard ricorda Virgil e Ole Anderson

WWE’s Bruce Prichard Comments on Virgil and Ole Anderson’s Deaths: WWE’s Bruce Prichard Comments on Virgil and Ole Anderson’s Deaths: The recent passing of two wrestling icons, Ole Anderson and Virgil, has cast a somber shadow over the wrestling world. Both men, Ole Anderson (Alan Rogowski) and Virgil (Michael Jones), are remembered ...

WWE's Bruce Prichard Explains How Paul Heyman Put ECW In An 'Awkward Position': WWE's Bruce Prichard Explains How Paul Heyman Put ECW In An 'Awkward Position': Soon-to-be WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman was a controversial figure during his time running ECW, and Bruce Prichard believes Heyman limited his own audience.

WWE’s Bruce Prichard Talks About How Paul Heyman Made Things Difficult for ECW: WWE’s Bruce Prichard Talks About How Paul Heyman Made Things Difficult for ECW: Among the realms of wrestling history, few evoke as much nostalgia as Extreme Championship Wrestling (ECW) and its enigmatic promoter, Paul Heyman, whose controversial legacy still resonates over two ...

Video di Tendenza

Video WWE Bruce
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.