Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a zonawrestling©
Notizie Correlate: WWE | Bruce Prichard ricorda Virgil e Ole Anderson
La serie di infortuni in WWE ha colpito anche i ranghi dirigenziali della compagnia. Oltre CM Punk, infatti, anche Bruce Prichard starebbe fronteggiando dei problemi al tricipite. Con un post ... (zonawrestling)
Come è naturale che sia, gli appassionati di wrestling di tutto il mondo hanno seguito con grande interesse le vicende di Vince McMahon, seppur non sia ormai il proprietario della WWE da ... (zonawrestling)
WWE: Bruce Prichard ricorda Virgil e Ole Anderson
WWE’s Bruce Prichard Comments on Virgil and Ole Anderson’s Deaths: WWE’s Bruce Prichard Comments on Virgil and Ole Anderson’s Deaths: The recent passing of two wrestling icons, Ole Anderson and Virgil, has cast a somber shadow over the wrestling world. Both men, Ole Anderson (Alan Rogowski) and Virgil (Michael Jones), are remembered ...
WWE's Bruce Prichard Explains How Paul Heyman Put ECW In An 'Awkward Position': WWE's Bruce Prichard Explains How Paul Heyman Put ECW In An 'Awkward Position': Soon-to-be WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman was a controversial figure during his time running ECW, and Bruce Prichard believes Heyman limited his own audience.
WWE’s Bruce Prichard Talks About How Paul Heyman Made Things Difficult for ECW: WWE’s Bruce Prichard Talks About How Paul Heyman Made Things Difficult for ECW: Among the realms of wrestling history, few evoke as much nostalgia as Extreme Championship Wrestling (ECW) and its enigmatic promoter, Paul Heyman, whose controversial legacy still resonates over two ...