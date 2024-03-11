WWE | Bruce Prichard ricorda Virgil e Ole Anderson

(Di lunedì 11 marzo 2024)Pritchard, noto nei suoi anni da manager come Brother Love, è oggi uno degli uomini più potenti in WWE, essendo produttore esecutivo di Raw e SmackDown e uomo di fiducia di Vince McMahon. Malgrado i suoi incarichi di grande responsabilità in WWE,continua a registrare settimanalmente il suo podcast “Something to Wrestler” dove ha recentemente reso omaggio ae Oledopo la scomparsa delle due star. Su: “Soul Train Jones, come si chiamava prima di diventare, l’assistente di Ted DiBiase, aveva un fisico fenomenale. Era un bodybuilder naturale e se ne vantava. Credo che la gente si sia divertita molto grazie al suo personaggio, è un giorno triste. Sono cose che ti colpiscono quando capitano perché aveva qualche anno più di me… Inviamo ...

