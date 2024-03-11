Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (TSX: WPRT) (NASDAQ: WPRT) ("Westport" or the "Company"), a leading supplier of advanced alternative fuel delivery systems and components for the global transportation industry, is pleased to announce the Signing of an Investment Agreement to Establish the Previously Announced Joint Venture with Volvo Group to accelerate the commercialization and global adoption of Westport's HPDI™ fuel system technology for long-haul and off-road applications (the "JV"). The closing of the JV is subject to certain closing conditions, including regulatory and government approvals. It is ...Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©
Notizie Correlate: Westport Announces Signing of Investment Agreement to ...
- Represents the Inaugural Adaptation of the HPDI Fuel System Utilizing Methanol for Marine Applications VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Westport Fuel Systems Inc. ("Westport" or the ... (liberoquotidiano)
Westport Announces Signing of Investment Agreement to Establish Previously Announced Joint Venture with Volvo ...
Westport Announces Signing of Investment Agreement to Establish Previously Announced Joint Venture with Volvo Group: Westport Announces Signing of Investment Agreement to Establish Previously Announced Joint Venture with Volvo Group: Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (TSX: WPRT) (NASDAQ: WPRT) ('Westport' or the 'Company'), a leading supplier of advanced alternative fuel delivery systems and components for the global transportation ...
Westport Announces Methanol HPDI™ Project with a Leading Global Supplier of Power Solutions for Marine Applications: Westport Announces Methanol HPDI™ Project with a Leading Global Supplier of Power Solutions for Marine Applications: Westport Fuel Systems Inc. ("Westport" or the "Company") (TSX: WPRT) (Nasdaq: WPRT), a leading supplier of advanced alternative fuel systems and components for the global transportation industry, ...
Westport Fuel Systems Inc.: Westport Announces Methanol HPDI Project with a Leading Global Supplier of Power Solutions for Marine Applications: Westport Fuel Systems Inc.: Westport Announces Methanol HPDI Project with a Leading Global Supplier of Power Solutions for Marine Applications: Represents the Inaugural Adaptation of the HPDI Fuel System Utilizing Methanol for Marine Applications VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Westport Fuel Systems Inc. ("Westport" or the ...