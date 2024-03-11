VIDEO | Becky Lynch ha schienato Grayson Waller durante il Live Event di ieri

Fonte : zonawrestling
VIDEO: Becky Lynch ha schienato Grayson Waller durante il Live Event di ieri (Di lunedì 11 marzo 2024) Nella giornata di ieri si è tenuto un Live Event in quel di Lafayette, Louisiana. Tra i vari match che si sono disputati anche un Mixed Tag Team che ha visto affrontarsi Kevin Ownes & Becky Lynch contro Grayson Waller e Nia Jax. Secondo le indiscrezioni, il match è stato piuttosto solido e piacevole da vedere e si è concluso in un modo che non siamo solitamente abituati a vedere. Becky schiena Waller Finale atipico per il Mixed Tag Team Match andato in scena durante il Live Event di ieri. Grayson Waller, infatti, ha subito uno schienamento per mano di Becky Lynch. Kevin Owens ha fornito ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestling
VIDEO Becky

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a zonawrestling©

Notizie Correlate: VIDEO | Becky Lynch ha schienato Grayson Waller durante il ...

  • VIDEO Becky

    Da qualche tempo va avanti una faida tra Becky Lynch e Nia Jax. La loro rivalità è proseguita anche ieri notte seppur a telecamere spente. Si sono affrontate in Tables match dopo la fine di ... (zonawrestling)

  • VIDEO Becky

    In una VIDEO session con Sony Sports Network, The Man è stata sottoposta a una serie di domande “This or That”. Quando si è trattato di scegliere se schierarsi con il movimento “We Want Rocky” ... (zonawrestling)

VIDEO: Nia Jax “soffoca” l’arbitro dopo il dark match di SD contro Becky Lynch

VIDEO: Becky Lynch ha schienato Grayson Waller durante il Live Event di ieri: VIDEO: Becky Lynch ha schienato Grayson Waller durante il Live Event di ieri: Nella giornata di ieri si è tenuto un Live Event in quel di Lafayette, Louisiana. Tra i vari match che si sono disputati anche un Mixed Tag Team che ha visto affrontarsi Kevin Ownes & Becky Lynch cont ...

VIDEO: Nia Jax “soffoca” l’arbitro dopo il dark match di SD contro Becky Lynch: VIDEO: Nia Jax “soffoca” l’arbitro dopo il dark match di SD contro Becky Lynch: Da qualche tempo va avanti una faida tra Becky Lynch e Nia Jax. La loro rivalità è proseguita anche ieri notte seppur a telecamere spente. Si sono affrontate in Tables Match dopo la fine di SmackDown ...

Becky G Performs ‘The Fire Inside’ From ‘Flamin’ Hot’ At 2024 Oscars: Becky G Performs ‘The Fire Inside’ From ‘Flamin’ Hot’ At 2024 Oscars: Becky G took the Oscars stage to perform “The Fire Inside” from the Eva Longoria-directed film Flamin’ Hot. Diane Warren wrote the song for the film about Richard Montañez, the Frito-Lay janitor who ...

Video di Tendenza

Video VIDEO Becky
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.