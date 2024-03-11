VIDEO | Becky Lynch ha schienato Grayson Waller durante il Live Event di ieri

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a zonawrestling©
Da qualche tempo va avanti una faida tra Becky Lynch e Nia Jax. La loro rivalità è proseguita anche ieri notte seppur a telecamere spente. Si sono affrontate in Tables match dopo la fine di ... (zonawrestling)
In una VIDEO session con Sony Sports Network, The Man è stata sottoposta a una serie di domande “This or That”. Quando si è trattato di scegliere se schierarsi con il movimento “We Want Rocky” ... (zonawrestling)
VIDEO: Nia Jax “soffoca” l’arbitro dopo il dark match di SD contro Becky Lynch
