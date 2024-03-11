UFC Corner #232

Fonte : zonawrestling
UFC Corner #232 (Di lunedì 11 marzo 2024) Un saluto a tutti i lettori di Zona Wrestling da Giammarco Ibba che da Cagliari, ma col cuore al Kaseya Center di Miami, vi dà il benvenuto all’appuntamento numero 232 con UFC Corner, oggi sui vostri schermi in occasione di UFC 299: O’Malley Vs Vera 2. Bantamweight bout: #4 Petr “No Mercy” Yan Vs #7 Song “Kung Fu Kid” Yadong Inizia l’opener della serata ed i due gallo si danno immediatamente allo studio al centro dell’ottagono, dando vita ad un round nel quale, a causa del rispetto reciproco nei confronti delle skills avversarie, c’è veramente poca azione ed il primi 10 può dunque andare al cinese per un breve lasso di tempo passato in back control parziale; il secondo è un round ben più attivo dal momento in cui, verso la metà della ripresa, Peterson interrompe brevemente la contesa per un malfunzionamento del gear di Yan, che ingrana immediatamente la ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestling
UFC Corner

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a zonawrestling©

Notizie Correlate: UFC Corner #232

  • UFC Corner

    Un saluto a tutti i lettori di Zona Wrestling da Giammarco Ibba che da Cagliari, ma col cuore all’Honda Center di Anahem in California, vi dà il benvenuto all’appuntamento numero 231 con UFC ... (zonawrestling)

  • UFC Corner

    Un saluto a tutti i lettori di Zona Wrestling da Giammarco Ibba che da Cagliari, ma col cuore alla Scotiabank Arena di Toronto in Canada, vi dà il benvenuto all’appuntamento numero 230 con UFC ... (zonawrestling)

  • UFC Corner

    Un saluto a tutti i lettori di Zona Wrestling da Giammarco Ibba che da Cagliari, ma col cuore alla T-Mobile Arena di Las Vegas, vi dà il benvenuto all’appuntamento numero 229 con UFC Corner, ... (zonawrestling)

UFC Corner #231

Spinning Back Clique LIVE (noon ET): Guest John McCarthy on O'Malley, Poirier and UFC 299 fallout, plus Francis Ngannou's next move and more: Spinning Back Clique LIVE (noon ET): Guest John McCarthy on O'Malley, Poirier and UFC 299 fallout, plus Francis Ngannou's next move and more: On “Spinning Back Clique,” our panel looks at the fallout from UFC 299 and the Francis Ngannou-Anthony Joshua boxing match and more.

Joanne Wood thinks her retirement will stick after UFC 299 – even if ...: Joanne Wood thinks her retirement will stick after UFC 299 – even if ...: MIAMI -- Joanne Wood beat Maryna Moroz with a split decision Saturday to open up the preliminary card at UFC 299 at Kaseya Center in Miami. Take a look inside the fight with Wood, who announced her ...

Matches To Make After UFC 299: Matches To Make After UFC 299: It’s time to see what could be next for all of the main card winners from last night’s "O’Malley vs. Vera 2" main card winners in Miami, Florida.

Video di Tendenza

Video UFC Corner
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.