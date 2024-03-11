UFC Corner #232

(Di lunedì 11 marzo 2024) Un saluto a tutti i lettori di Zona Wrestling da Giammarco Ibba che da Cagliari, ma col cuore al Kaseya Center di Miami, vi dà il benvenuto all’appuntamento numero 232 con UFC, oggi sui vostri schermi in occasione di UFC 299: O’Malley Vs Vera 2. Bantamweight bout: #4 Petr “No Mercy” Yan Vs #7 Song “Kung Fu Kid” Yadong Inizia l’opener della serata ed i due gallo si danno immediatamente allo studio al centro dell’ottagono, dando vita ad un round nel quale, a causa del rispetto reciproco nei confronti delle skills avversarie, c’è veramente poca azione ed il primi 10 può dunque andare al cinese per un breve lasso di tempo passato in back control parziale; il secondo è un round ben più attivo dal momento in cui, verso la metà della ripresa, Peterson interrompe brevemente la contesa per un malfunzionamento del gear di Yan, che ingrana immediatamente la ...

