Reigns Beyond arriva su PC e Console dopo il lancio su Apple Arcade

Reigns Beyond arriva su PC e Console dopo il lancio su Apple Arcade (Di lunedì 11 marzo 2024) dopo il lancio su Apple Arcade, Devolver Digital è lieta di annunciare l’arrivo anche su PC e Console del suo Reigns Beyond, sviluppato da Nerial, previsto sulle suddette piattaforme nel corso della primavera, un’avventura naturalmente demenziale, spaziale e divertente, all’insegna della musica. Reigns Beyond annunciato per PC e Console Per coloro che non lo conoscono, è un roguelike spaziale, stravagante, divertente e ricco di decisioni da prendere. Assumete il ruolo di una band intergalattica, il cui scopo è quello di esibirsi sui palchi spaziali, conquistando l’intero universo, proponendo al pubblico spettacoli sempre più entusiasmanti. Una delle caratteristiche distintive di Reigns: ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su gamerbrain

Reigns: Beyond atterra su Switch e PC, il trailer di annuncio

Reigns Beyond

