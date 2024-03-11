Pick a Piper – 28-2-2024 Nü Land Catania

Fonte : atomheartmagazine
Pick a Piper – 28-2-2024 Nü Land (Catania) (Di lunedì 11 marzo 2024) Secondo step per il Rocketta Winter Fest che ci porta, questa volta, a scoprire il sound lussureggiante e dalle trame ipnotiche di Pick A Piper. Sul palco del Nü Land di Catania ci sono “gli attrezzi da lavoro” di Brad Weber alias Pick A Piper: un set di percussioni, sintetizzatori e programmatori elettronici. Prima di iniziare la sua performance l’artista canadese, batterista di lunga data di Caribou, lascia l’opening della serata a Marabou, progetto di musica elettronica che sviscera sinuose onde di synth pop e frenchtouch che riscaldano il corpo e il cuore. È il turno di Brad Weber con il progetto Pick A Piper, band formata nel lontano 2009 con un sound marcatamente strange-folk, che con il passare del tempo ha cambiato pelle: la data cruciale ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su atomheartmagazine
Pick Piper

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a atomheartmagazine©

Pick A Piper

This 1947 Piper J-3 Cub Is a Historic, Beloved ‘AircraftForSale’ Top Pick: This 1947 Piper J-3 Cub Is a Historic, Beloved ‘AircraftForSale’ Top Pick: Piper’s J-3 Cub was ideally positioned to gain fame during the runup to World War II and the postwar growth of general aviation.

Piper Single Engine Turbine for Sale: Piper Single Engine Turbine for Sale: Aircraft Summary: European Aircraft Sales presents this beautiful and VAT-free 2006 Piper Malibu Mirage for sale! This aircraft had a new propeller installed in September 2021. The exterior of this ...

George Galloway's return to Parliament: The pied piper of politics retains the mollusc's flair for squirting salt at anyone who tries to pick him up, writes QUENTIN LETTS: George Galloway's return to Parliament: The pied Piper of politics retains the mollusc's flair for squirting salt at anyone who tries to Pick him up, writes QUENTIN LETTS: With a creak from the vaults and a swirl of graveyard sulphur there he was back in our midst, George Galloway, the pied Piper of British politics ... mollusc's flair for squirting salt at anyone who ...

Video di Tendenza

Video Pick Piper
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.