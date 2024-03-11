OverDrive and Storytel Announce Agreement to Provide 25 | 000 Digital Audiobooks to Libraries and Schools Worldwide

(Di lunedì 11 marzo 2024) Readers and students to have access to premium content in 20 languages from leading global authors LONDON, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/LONDON BOOK FAIR (Olympia London, UK) – Today, the leadingreading platform forandd a global distributionwith, the premier audio content subscription service in the world. Thiswill offer access to an unparalleled and culturally diverse selection of tens of thousands of premiumin 20 languages. The collaboration enables all 92,000andin theglobal network to make the catalog available to millions of readers in their communities for ...

Dalla musica gratis (da Apple a Spotify) ai libri flop (da Blasi a Bazzi), il problema è sempre uno: la sindrome del personal brand: ... passando per le 'depressioni' nel mondo della musica di Mr Rain e Sangiovanni, a furia di inseguire gli influencer questi mercati si sono svuotati, lasciando che l'overdrive prendesse il posto delle ...

√ Gli AC/DC e la riserva aurea più grande del rock'n'roll: "Who made who" (1986) Il disco è la colonna sonora del film "Brivido (Maximum Overdrive)" del 1986 ... Sono stati inseriti nella Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nel 2003. Nel 2010 hanno vinto il loro primo ...

