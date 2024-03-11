“May December” | c’è del sesso davvero consenziente tra un minore e un adulto? Il film con Julianne Moore

L'ultima è la donna che ha sfidato un tabù sociale nel film candidato all'Oscar per la sceneggiatura. Ma la carriera della diva è da sempre costellata di ruoli femminili che fatica no per restare in ... (vanityfair)

At the Oscars 2024 afterparty, Charles Melton became the new black suit supreme: At the Oscars 2024 afterparty, Charles Melton became the new black suit supreme: It's been a bountiful year for moody tailoring, and the May December star was the new bringer of immaculate, sexy darkness ...

“May December” di Todd Haynes: un’affascinante indagine sulla complessità della natura umana: “May December” di Todd Haynes: un’affascinante indagine sulla complessità della natura umana: Fulcro del dramma è il rapporto tra Gracie e Joe, già evidente nel titolo May December con cui si intende in inglese una relazione tra una persona più giovane e una più grande, in cui maggio ...

Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied divorce after 11 years of marriage: Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied divorce after 11 years of marriage: The Oscar winner and French choreographer quietly separated last year, following reports of Millepied’s alleged affair ...