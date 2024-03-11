L’Hanami 2024 a Roma | lo spettacolo dei ciliegi in fiore all’Eur | quando andare?

L’Hanami 2024 a Roma, lo spettacolo dei ciliegi in fiore all’Eur: quando andare? (Di lunedì 11 marzo 2024) I ciliegi in fiore all’Eur, da non perdere Il laghetto dell’Eur è una delle mete preferite dai Romani in primavera, complici gli immensi spazi verdi dove rilassarsi in compagnia degli amici, prendere un po’ di sole o fare una passeggiata sotto una magica pioggia di petali di ciliegi in fiore. LEGGI ANCHE: — Torna anche quest’anno Hanami all’Orto Botanico, la data è ufficiale >> Ebbene si avvicina un evento da non perdere, L’Hanami – ovvero la fioritura dei 2500 Sakura giapponesi donati nel 1959 da Tokyo a Roma – che incanta e affascina centinaia di persone ogni anno. La città eterna ha accolto ormai da anni e sempre in modo più massiccio la tradizione nipponica di godere della bellezza dei ciliegi in fiore, che ...
