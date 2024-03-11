Lee Mays | smooth jazz e R&B per il cantautore del Texas

(Di lunedì 11 marzo 2024) Lee, notodi Dallas,, conosciuto a livello internazionale, si è fatto strada in Italia grazie alla sua partecipazione al concerto di Piazza di Spagna del Fashion&Talent nel 2019. Dopo essere apparso in Rai e su Lazio Tv come colonna sonora di alcuni cortometraggi, Leedecide di promuovere un suo inedito nelle radio e nei magazine italiani.Rainbow In My Heart, distribuito da The Orchard/ Sony Music Entertainment, ha un tappeto sonoro tipicamentecon atmosfere pop/R&B capace di ammaliare qualunque genere di ascoltatore. Leespiega: “Questa canzone l’ho scritta nel 1976. Mi ha ispirato una giovane ragazza che collezionava arcobaleni. Lei era affascinata dalla maestosa bellezza degli arcobaleni colorati che vedeva ...

Berks County real estate transactions for March 10: Berks County real estate transactions for March 10: Some of the transactions do not include a transfer price because no money was exchanged for the property. All deeds are recorded in the Berks County recorder of deeds office and are a matter of ...

At ARCOmadrid, Spanish artist Mónica Mays wins the illy SustainArt award, dedicated to promising young talents in contemporary art: At ARCOmadrid, Spanish artist Mónica Mays wins the illy SustainArt award, dedicated to promising young talents in contemporary art: Mónica Mays, born in Madrid in 1990, clinched the XVII illy SustainArt Award with her project "In the Palm of Your Hands," backed by illycaffè in partnership with ARCOmadrid to bolster emerging ...

Man accused of knife slash at Mankato apartment: Man accused of knife slash at Mankato apartment: MANKATO — A man is accused of slashing a neighbor with a knife Wednesday at a Mankato apartment. Ricky Lee Mays, 49, faces felonies for second-and fifth-degree assault and a gross misdemeanor for ...