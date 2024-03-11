ImmunAbs Announces Conclusion of Phase 1 Clinical Trial | Revealing Positive Topline Results

(Di lunedì 11 marzo 2024) SEOUL, South Korea, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/, a leading-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel antibody therapeutics, today announced the successful completion of thefor IM-101. IM-101 is a humanized monoclonal antibody targeting complement C5, which plays a pivotal role in complement activation. The complement system is widely acknowledged for its critical involvement in autoimmune diseases. The randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlledwas conducted to evaluate the safety, tolerability, and preliminary efficacy of IM-101, a drug targeting the complement system, particularly complement C5. Healthy volunteers were enrolled to receive a single-ascending dose of IM-101 or placebo. Notably, IM-101 demonstrated good ...

