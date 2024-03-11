Il leader di Al Qaeda nello Yemen ha perso la sua anima Ignote le cause

Il leader di Al Qaeda nello Yemen "ha perso la sua anima". Ignote le cause (Di lunedì 11 marzo 2024) Il ramo di Al-Qaeda nello Yemen ha annunciato la morte del suo leader, Khalid Batarfi, senza rivelarne le cause. Secondo SITE, Al-Qaeda nella Penisola Arabica (Aqpa) ha trasmesso le immagini del funerale del suo leader, il cui corpo era avvolto in una bandiera con il nome dell'organizzazione jihadista. «Dio ha preso la sua anima mentre cercava pazientemente la sua ricompensa e (...) guidava la jihad», ha detto un combattente di Aqpa nel video di quasi 15 minuti trasmesso da SITE.     Al-Qaeda nella Penisola Arabica, nata nel 2009 dalla fusione delle fazioni Yemenita e saudita di Al-Qaeda, è considerata da Washington la branca più pericolosa della rete estremista sunnita. L'organizzazione ha ...
