Il leader di Al Qaeda nello Yemen ha perso la sua anima Ignote le cause

Al Quaeda, il leader dello Yemen "ha perso la sua anima". Ignote le cause: Al Quaeda, il leader dello Yemen "ha perso la sua anima". Ignote le cause: Il ramo di Al-Qaeda nello Yemen ha annunciato la morte del suo leader, Khalid Batarfi, senza rivelarne le cause. Secondo SITE, Al-Qaeda nella ...

7 facts about Khalid al-Batarfi, Al-Qaeda's Arabian Penninsula leader, announced dead: 7 facts about Khalid al-Batarfi, Al-Qaeda's Arabian Penninsula leader, announced dead: Al-Qaeda in Arabian Penninsula’s (AQAP) leader, Khalid al-Batarfi was trained by the Taliban, and had close ties with the Houthi terrorists. Here are top 7 things about the terrorist who was announced ...

Terror chief Khalid al-Batarfi with $5 million bounty on his head is dead, says his al-Qaeda group: Terror chief Khalid al-Batarfi with $5 million bounty on his head is dead, says his al-Qaeda group: Al-Qaeda released a video showing al-Batarfi wrapped in a white funeral shroud and al-Qaeda’s black-and-white flag ...