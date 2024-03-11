Golf | Scottie Scheffler fa valere la legge del più forte e demolisce tutti nell’ultimo giro all’Arnold Palmer 2024

Golf, Scottie Scheffler fa valere la legge del più forte e demolisce tutti nell’ultimo giro all’Arnold Palmer 2024 (Di lunedì 11 marzo 2024) La legge del più forte. Scottie Scheffler detta la sua dall’alto del n.1 del ranking, tira fuori una prestazione mostruosa e fa suo l’Arnold Palmer Invitational 2024, mandando un chiaro messaggio a tutti i suoi rivali che dovranno sudare parecchio per batterlo. Per il nativo di Ridgewood (New Jersey) è il secondo successo a Bay Hill in tre anni (settimo sul PGA Tour in carriera, prima moneta da 4 milioni di dollari), a conferma di un campo che sembra cucito sulle sue caratteristiche. Punteggio complessivo di -15, e dopo tre giorni in cui c’è stato grande assembramento in vetta oggi lo statunitense lascia il suo primo inseguitore cinque colpi dietro. Scheffler è diventato ciò che è grazie al suo gioco lungo, al suo gioco da tee a green. Ebbene, oggi ...
