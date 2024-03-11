Golf | Scottie Scheffler fa valere la legge del più forte e demolisce tutti nell’ultimo giro all’Arnold Palmer 2024

(Di lunedì 11 marzo 2024) Ladel piùdetta la sua dall’alto del n.1 del ranking, tira fuori una prestazione mostruosa e fa suo l’ArnoldInvitational, mandando un chiaro messaggio ai suoi rivali che dovranno sudare parecchio per batterlo. Per il nativo di Ridgewood (New Jersey) è il secondo successo a Bay Hill in tre anni (settimo sul PGA Tour in carriera, prima moneta da 4 milioni di dollari), a conferma di un campo che sembra cucito sulle sue caratteristiche. Punteggio complessivo di -15, e dopo tre giorni in cui c’è stato grande assembramento in vetta oggi lo statunitense lascia il suo primo inseguitore cinque colpi dietro.è diventato ciò che è grazie al suo gioco lungo, al suo gioco da tee a green. Ebbene, oggi ...

