(Di lunedì 11 marzo 2024) Per la prima serata in tv, lunedì 11su RaiUno alle 21.25 andrà in onda la fiction “Le indagini di Lolita Lobosco 3”, con Luisa Ranieri. Verrà proposto l’episodio dal titolo “Se vuoi morir”: Lolita viene costretta da Marietta a prendere parte a una festa di ballo in maschera. A organizzare l’evento sono Alfredo Mari e suo marito Salvatore, che durante il ricevimento nella bellissima villa viene misteriosamente ucciso. Diverse le piste possibili, ma tutte si risolvono in un buco nell’acqua. Sarà proprio il bel Leon, con la sua testimonianza, a dare una svolta alle indagini… Su RaiDue alle 21.20 l’appuntamento è con “in”. Max Giusti ci accompagna alla scoperta di aziende italiane d’eccellenza e dei loro, che hanno accettato la sfida di lavorare per una settimana camuffati tra i propri dipendenti ...

After Fukushima Meltdowns: 13 Years of Accidents, Quakes, Insults: After Fukushima Meltdowns: 13 Years of Accidents, Quakes, Insults: On Feb. 21, the minister summoned the Tepco Boss to his Tokyo office to demand more “safety ... The serious lapses of the IAEA in the Fukushima radioactive water matter have made criticism unavoidable ...

Please stop pouring the wrong radioactive water into the sea, Fukushima operator told: Please stop pouring the wrong radioactive water into the sea, Fukushima operator told: Hong Kong, which expressed concern over the leak, has banned certain products originating from Japan in protest over the release of Fukushima wastewater, and regularly monitors the radiation levels in ...

Japan's minister chides utility president over radioactive water leak at Fukushima plant: Japan's minister chides utility president over radioactive water leak at Fukushima plant: Japan’s industry minister summoned the president of the utility that runs the Fukushima nuclear power plant to his office Wednesday and chided him for a radioactive water leak at the plant earlier ...