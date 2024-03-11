Dutch Masters Greve al top | conquistato il Rolex Gp

Fonte : sport.quotidiano
Dutch Masters. Greve al top, conquistato il Rolex Gp (Di lunedì 11 marzo 2024) Vittoria ’in casa’ dell’olandese Willem Greve (foto TDM/Digishots), che sullo stallone di 10 anni Highway Tn Nop, baio olandese di razza Kwpn, ha firmato il Rolex GP del Dutch Masters di s’Hertogenbosh, grazie al miglior tempo fra i 7 binomi che hanno concluso con doppio netto. Secondo lo svedese Von Eckernann su King Edward, davanti all’altro olandese, Harrie Smolders (Uricas van de Kattevennen), 3°. Degli altri concorrenti con doppio zero ha chiuso 4° l’elvetico Fuchs (Leone Jei), 5° l’irlandese Lynch (Brooklin Heights), 6° il belga Devos (Toupie de La Roque) e 7° il tedesco Ehning (Priam du Roset). E veniamo agli azzurri: Gaudiano (Chalou) con due errori nel "base" ha chiuso 20°, mentre De Luca (Cappuccino 194), ieri sull’altezza di 1,60 m. di errori ne ha commessi tre, finendo 26°. Insomma nelle gare di massimo ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su sport.quotidiano

Rolex Grand Slam: a Willem Greve il CSI5* Grand Prix di ’s-Hertogenbosch

Dutch Masters

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a sport.quotidiano©

Richard Vogel: uno che ha cura del futuro dello sport: Bologna, 8 marzo 2024 - Richard Vogel, che tra pochi giorni festeggerà il suo ventisettesimo compleanno, è tra i cavalieri più attesi al Dutch Masters di 'S - Hertogenbosch . Protagonista di una memorabile vittoria nella tappa di Ginevra del Rolex Grand Slam of Show Jumping in sella a United Touch S, il giovane tedesco sarà in campo ...

Richard Vogel: uno che ha cura del futuro dello sport: Bologna, 8 marzo 2024 - Richard Vogel, che tra pochi giorni festeggerà il suo ventisettesimo compleanno, è tra i cavalieri più attesi al Dutch Masters di 'S - Hertogenbosch . Protagonista di una memorabile vittoria nella tappa di Ginevra del Rolex Grand Slam of Show Jumping in sella a United Touch S, il giovane tedesco sarà in campo ...

Turning Heads exhibition brings Dutch masters to Ireland: Turning Heads exhibition brings Dutch Masters to Ireland: As well as pieces from its own collection, the National Gallery has borrowed works from overseas collections for its stunning exhibition ...

Luke Littler's mum responds to darts rival's taunts after son's Belgian Open final success: Luke Littler's mum responds to darts rival's taunts after son's Belgian Open final success: Luke Littler's mum Lisa responded to commentator Wayne Mardle's defence of her son after he was confronted and taunted by Ricardo Pietreczko following their Belgian Open semi-final meeting on Sunday ...

Rare van Gogh fetches millions at Dutch art fair: Rare van Gogh fetches millions at Dutch art fair: A rare early painting by Vincent van Gogh, known as Head of a Peasant Woman in a White Headdress (Tete de paysanne à la coiffe blanch), has been sold for several million euros at an art fair in the ...

Video di Tendenza

Video Dutch Masters
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.