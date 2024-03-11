Dundee – Aberdeen – probabili formazioni

Dundee – Aberdeen – probabili formazioni (Di lunedì 11 marzo 2024) Il Dundee, che cerca di porre fine a una serie di tre partite senza vittorie in campionato, accoglierà l’Aberdeen, senza manager, allo Scot Foam Stadium di Dens Park mercoledì 13 marzo sera in Scottish Premiership. I Dark Blues si sono visti negare la vittoria contro il Kilmarnock da un pareggio all’ultimo minuto più di una settimana fa, mentre i Dons si sono assicurati un posto nelle ultime quattro della Scottish Cup nel fine settimana. Il calcio di inizio di DundeeAberdeen è previsto alle 20:45 Anteprima della partita DundeeAberdeen a che punto sono le due squadre Dundee Dopo le due sconfitte in trasferta in Scottish Premiership contro Hibernian e Celtic – in cui il Dundee ha subito nove gol – i Dark Blues hanno raccolto il loro ...
Dundee Aberdeen

    La partita di Premiership scozzese tra Dundee e Aberdeen è stata rinviata a data da destinarsi per maltempo.

    Sabato 23 dicembre sarà uno scontro a metà classifica nella Scottish Premiership: il Dundee, settimo in classifica, ospiterà l'Aberdeen, che attualmente si trova un posto sotto di loro.

Pick your Dundee XI for Aberdeen game: Pick your Dundee XI for Aberdeen game: Dundee are back in league action when they host Aberdeen on Wednesday. With top six ambitions, the Dens Park side will be hoping to take all three points from a Dons team third from bottom - who are ...

Pick your Aberdeen XI for trip to Dundee: Pick your Aberdeen XI for trip to Dundee: Aberdeen are managerless once more, with first team coach Peter Leven taking charge for their game against Dundee on Wednesday after Neil Warnock's departure. Should he make any changes to the team ...

Preview: Dundee vs. Aberdeen - prediction, team news, lineups: Preview: Dundee vs. Aberdeen - prediction, team news, lineups: Sports Mole previews Wednesday's Scottish Premiership clash between Dundee and Aberdeen, including predictions, team news and possible lineups. Looking to end a three-game winless run in the league, ...

