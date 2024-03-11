Destiny 2 X Ghostbusters Minaccia Glaciale | il nuovo crossover annunciato da Bungie

Destiny 2 X Ghostbusters Minaccia Glaciale, il nuovo crossover annunciato da Bungie (Di lunedì 11 marzo 2024) Sony Interactive Entertainment e Bungie hanno annunciato un nuovo evento crossover di Destiny 2 in arrivo il 19 Marzo 2024 all’interno del gioco, dedicato in questo caso interamente a Ghostbusters Minaccia Glaciale, nuovo film della celeberrima serie con protagonisti gli Acchiappafantasmi più famosi del grande schermo. Con l’obiettivo di celebrare l’uscita del film sempre più vicina (Minaccia Glaciale verrà rilasciato in Italia nella giornata dell’11 aprile 2024), il publisher giapponese ed il team di sviluppo hanno deciso di rilasciare nel gioco un nuovo pacchetto contenente tre oggetti cosmetici esclusivi. Nello specifico il pack di cui sopra consentirà agli utenti di ...
Destiny Ghostbusters

